AN INDUSTRIAL park in North Yorkshire is now fully let after two units were snapped up in the latest deal.

Family-run business, Garforth 63 Car Sales Limited, has taken two adjacent units, 12 and 14, at the Sherburn Networkcentre at Sherburn-in-Elmet.

NSM Property & Asset Management which manages the site in the Selby district has let the two units on a three-year lease to the business which specialises in quality used vehicles.

Together the units provide the growing business with 3,947 sq ft of modern workspace, with integral office and exterior secure gated yard.

Lyn Arundel, managing director of Garforth 63 Car Sales, said: “Sherburn Networkcentre is easily accessible, being close to both the A1(M) and M62.

“It provides clean, fresh and professional space and is perfect for the next stage in our continued expansion.

“It’s an exciting time for the company as we have grown over our 25-years in business, and we look forward to welcoming our customers to this modern location.”

Sherburn Networkcentre is located on the A162 to the east of Leeds and provides 32,703 sq ft of space across 13 high quality self-contained workspace units.

This secure-gated estate offers CCTV and 24-hour access to modern, well-specified industrial units, which range from 1,566 to 3,537 sq ft, with many providing integral offices.

Rebecca MacDonald, property and asset manager which lets out office and industrial units, said: “When this space became available we saw huge interest from the local market as it offers modern, flexible and secure, well-located space. In fact, we had a further 10 viewings already lined up.

“Garforth 63 Car Sales is a growing local business and swiftly decided this was the right location to take their business to its next stage and we welcome the team to this popular site.”