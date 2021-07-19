HIGH-profile people with a passion for Yorkshire have signed up to promote the region as it continues its post-Covid revival.

Paralympian gold medallist Hannah Cockroft and Dr Amir Khan, a GP and television presenter, have joined local hospitality and tourism experts to support the region's recovery.

Hannah Cockroft is a new Yorkshire Ambassador

They are part of the relaunched Yorkshire Ambassador programme to support the future work of Welcome to Yorkshire, the tourism marketing agency.

The ambassadors come from all areas of the county, and will support a range of sectors, helping to promote the region as a place to visit, live, work and study.

As experts within their field, they will represent Welcome to Yorkshire and the county at events throughout the year to support what is happening in the region.

The group is being led by Philip Bolson, owner of hospitality business mentor Mr B Hospitality, and the former general manager of The Grand hotel in York.

He said: "Throughout my career, my focus has been on developing high-performing teams, building partnerships, being curious, keeping things simple, and getting things done. I hope to bring this attitude and experience to my role as a Welcome to Yorkshire Ambassador.”

Ambassadors also include Abbi Ollive, head of marketing and sales at Castle Howard, who said: “I am hugely passionate about encouraging as many people as possible to experience all that Yorkshire has to offer.

"Our beautiful region is ideally placed to be the backdrop to the happiest of memories and the more I can contribute to help tourism recover in a post-pandemic world, working with the team of ambassadors, the better!”

Other ambassadors include Richard Stubbs, chief executive officer of the Yorkshire & Humber Academic Health Science Network (AHSN); Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO at the Piece Hall Trust; Sharon Watson, CEO and principal at the Northern School of Contemporary Dance; Paul Vinsen, hotel and tourism advisor at The Hull, Humber & East Yorkshire Hospitality Association; and James Mackenzie, head chef and owner of the Michelin-starred restaurant Pipe And Glass Inn, near Beverley.

Belgium-based Günther Peeters, the managing director at Dutch professional football club FC Eindhoven, will act as a European Ambassador. Having studied at the University of Hull, Mr Peeters describes himself as a 'passionate Yorkshire fan' and carries out missionary work in Europe.

James Mason, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: "After a really difficult few years, we thought it was worth relaunching this initiative with a fresh approach and with people who have played a significant role in supporting both the organisation and county over a very challenging period.

"Anyone that has been an ambassador or patron before should still consider themselves a key figure in our past, present and future. We need all the support we can garner and look forward to seeing them at events later this year.”

In addition, the organisation formed a Tourism Recovery Task Group earlier this year chaired by The Piece Hall Trust’s Nicky Chance-Thompson.

She added: “Bringing together key figures from both the public and private sector, the group feeds into national agencies and policy makers with regards to the ongoing challenges and opportunities that exist as the region deals with the Coronavirus pandemic. The Ambassador group will play a vital role in amplifying the challenges and opportunities the county faces.”