COVID safety measures, including masks, are being kept in place at Specsavers as the company says it will follow NHS advice.

The company made its announcement as the government dropped most legal restrictions on so-called 'Freedom Day'.

Following calls by healthcare organisations for face masks to be mandatory in healthcare settings, Specsavers says that it too will be retaining its safety measures in store and during home visits.

Giles Edmonds, Specsavers clinical services director, says: ‘We want our customers and colleagues to feel safe at all times, so in line with guidance from the NHS, we are keeping safety measures in place, including the wearing of face coverings, unless there is a medical exemption.’

‘This includes maintaining social distancing in stores, continuing to use PPE and sanitising all testing equipment and frames before and after each use.

‘We are also advising stores to keep their doors open whenever possible to improve ventilation and although card payments are still preferred, cash payments will be accepted too.’

Specsavers will continue to operate its Ask The Expert chat function on its website and its RemoteCare service, which enable customers to speak to an expert from the comfort of their home via video call or phone.

The company says almost half of people (47%) have noticed that their sight, hearing or both have deteriorated during lockdowns and two thirds (66%) of those have put off booking a test, meaning millions of people are putting their eye and hearing health at risk. But with the easing of restrictions making many people anxious about venturing out and about again, Specsavers wants to encourage people not to delay their eye and hearing tests further.

To find out more about the safety measures in stores or to book an appointment visit www.specsavers.co.uk.