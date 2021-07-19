BUS operators have issued an announcement about Park and Ride services.
From today (July 19) operators say passengers can be reassured that enhanced cleaning of the buses will continue and windows will be fixed open, to increase ventilation.
In association with bus operators Stagecoach, East Riding of Yorkshire Council say as social distancing is no longer mandatory, all seats will be available, and some standing will also be allowed if necessary on Bridlington Park and Ride.
They say that, although face coverings are no longer mandatory, passengers are encouraged to think of others and wear a face covering on board if they can, in line with government guidance.
Justin Davies, general manager, Bridlington Park and Ride, said : “The council are working with Stagecoach to do everything they can to ensure that people can travel with confidence. We look forward to continuing to welcome passengers this summer, and of course would remind them that our Land Trains, which have increased capacity from today, are an alternative to the Park and Ride buses.”
