A MOTORCYCLIST was seriously injured when he was thrown from his bike into a ditch near Whitby.
North Yorkshire Police said the biker, a man in his 30s from Hull, was airlifted to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after the crash at 4.20pm yesterday.
It said his black Yamaha motorcycle was travelling on the B1416 from Sneaton towards the Woodsmith Mine when it left the road near to the turning for Littlebeck.
Prior to the collision, the Yamaha had been travelling from Whitby, in company with a yellow Triumph Speed Triple motorcycle.
The road was closed for investigation until 11pm.
Officers are urging anyone who saw the collision, or the two motorcycles as they travelled from the direction of Ruswarp and Whitby – or has any dashcam footage that may assist the investigation – to email TS Mark Patterson, Mark.Patterson@northyorkshire.police.uk, or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12210162898.
