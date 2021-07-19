COMMUTERS travelling with First Bus are being urged to wear a mask and "look out for one another".
The bus company said the decision to encourage mask wearing remained a "recommendation".
A spokesperson for First Bus York said: “At First Bus, the health, safety and comfort of our colleagues and customers remains front and centre. We are following Government guidance and recommending that those customers who can, continue to wear a face covering on board our buses, especially when services are busy.
"We encourage everyone to respect their fellow passengers and look out for one another.
“Together with practical measures such as enhanced daily cleaning with long-lasting sanitiser and open windows for ventilation to maintain safe travel, our customers can plan journeys on the First Bus App, providing live updates on bus capacity and seating.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.