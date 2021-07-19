COMMUTERS travelling with First Bus are being urged to wear a mask and "look out for one another".

The bus company said the decision to encourage mask wearing remained a "recommendation".

A spokesperson for First Bus York said: “At First Bus, the health, safety and comfort of our colleagues and customers remains front and centre. We are following Government guidance and recommending that those customers who can, continue to wear a face covering on board our buses, especially when services are busy.

"We encourage everyone to respect their fellow passengers and look out for one another.

“Together with practical measures such as enhanced daily cleaning with long-lasting sanitiser and open windows for ventilation to maintain safe travel, our customers can plan journeys on the First Bus App, providing live updates on bus capacity and seating.”