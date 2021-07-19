A MOTHER and daughter duo from North Yorkshire are gearing up to take on a coast-to-coast walking challenge to support two different charities.

Gill Aconley and her daughter Hannah are preparing for their 192-mile walking task from from St Bees in the Lake District, across the Yorkshire Dales and Moors, then to finish Robin Hood’s Bay near Whitby.

Setting off on Thursday (July 22), the duo from Farndale are aiming to fundraise for two different charities - Saint Catherine’s Hospice and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Gill will be fundraising for the hospice, while Hannah will be supporting the Air Ambulance.

Hannah said: “Between us we are going to turn this into a mini competition to see who can raise the most.

“I chose to raise money for Yorkshire Air Ambulance because the people around us rely on them.

“Living in the middle of the moors, most areas are inaccessible to vehicles, so their service is invaluable to the safety of tourists as well as locals.”

Meanwhile, Gill said she wants to support Saint Catherine’s as a lot of people in their local community have been supported by the hospice - including family members.

“I’d like to help them to continue providing such a lovely service to others who need it - and every penny counts”, Gill added.

The pair have both set themselves fundraising targets of £500 - which they are on their way to reaching.

As they travel along their journey, they will be posting updates on their Facebook page, which can be accessed by searching for ‘Hannah’s Coast to Coast Fundraiser’ on the platform.

To support their staggering efforts, visit their donation pages at: https://bit.ly/3rgU8EE and https://bit.ly/3z5CBlL