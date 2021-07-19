FIREFIGHTERS were called to a house fire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 8.37pm last night (July 18) to a property in Layerthorpe in York.

A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from York and Acomb responded to reports of a new build property on fire.

"They used one hose reel jet and four breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

"The cause was deliberate."