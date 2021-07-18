Police officers and an ambulance crew were at the scene of an incident at Clifton Bridge this afternoon.
Police officers at the scene at 6.30pm this evening would not comment on the incident.
We'll bring you more when we have it.
Police officers at Clifton Bridge this evening
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.