POLICE have confirmed that the body of a man in his 50s has been recovered from the River Ouse in York, near the Water End bridge.
Police attended the scene, along with the fire and ambulance services, after being contacted by kayakers shortly before 5pm.
While formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe they know the identity of the deceased but are awaiting confirmation.
His next of next of kin have been informed and police have said that their thoughts are with them at this very sad time.
Police officers at Clifton Bridge this evening
North Yorkshire firefighters also attended the incident.
"Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time," a fire service spokesman said twitter.
A rescue boat on the River Ouse. Picture: North Yorkshire fire and rescue
