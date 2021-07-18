A new testing centre is opening in York to help the city’s people stay safe as Covid restrictions are relaxed.

The new centre, in the pavilion of the Rawcliffe Recreation Association, will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 9am and 4.30pm. People will be able to get tested in person or collect testing kits.

The new testing centre joins five other council-run testing sites in the city, with residents also able to get testing kits online or at a local pharmacy.

As the country moves to the next stage of the roadmap, city leaders are asking people to get regular symptom-free tests, so the virus isn’t spread unknowingly to friends and family.

City of York Council leader Keith Aspden said: “With confirmation that we are moving to Step 4 of the roadmap on Monday, we are working hard to ensure that residents have easy access to symptom-free Covid tests throughout the sumnmer.

“Getting tested regularly is something we can all do to help stop the virus from spreading and with rates of infection being higher than we would like, it will help keep our friends and family safe as we enjoy what York has to offer.”

The authority’s director of public health Sharon Stoltz added: “Getting tested is quick and easy and something we can all do to help in the fight against COVID-19.

“We want as many people to be able to easily access tests as possible and know how they can get more. Regular testing will help us all have better summers and reduce case rates by stopping the virus from spreading to others.

“It is still important as we make the move to step four. Getting tested regularly, including before seeing friends and family will help protect them. If the result is negative and you can go out, we are still asking people to take those extra precautions, including fresh air and wearing a face covering in busy indoor spaces.”

Council-run testing centres are now operating at:

Acomb Explore Library

Foxwood Community Centre

St William’s College

The University of York

York St John University

Many pharmacies in the city also continue to offer testing.

Information on all the testing sites in the city can be found at here

Alternatively, you can order a testing kit online here