East Yorkshire bus users have been facing significant disruption today as Covid wreaks yet more havoc just the day before so-called 'freedom day'.
The company confirmed that 'most routes' have been cancelled today becaise of a 'large number of drivers' having to self-isolate.
The Track and Trace app recorded that several drivers came into contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.
The bus service is asking customers to track buses in advance of their journey as interruptions are expected throughout the rest of day.
Area director of East Yorkshire buses Ben Gilligan issued an apology to customers as he appealed for those affected to "#bekind".
