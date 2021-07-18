Saturday may have been the hottest day of the year so far.

But that didn’t stop more than 90 North Yorkshire police officers, together with volunteers, family and friends, turning out in the broiling sun for their very own fund-raising cycle race.

Each cycled 106.6 miles in memory of PC 1066 Mick ‘Aky’ Atkinson – a police dog handler who took his own life in October 2018.

Twenty miles into the route, they also paused to remember Sergeant Michael Tinsley, who died suddenly on Monday July 12.

The aim of this year’s third ‘Tour de Aky’ event - held on what would have been Aky’s 40th birthday weekend – was to raise money, but also awareness of mental health and other worthy causes in Aky’s name.

Taking a breather during the 'Tour de Aky'

“Aky was loved by so many people - a larger than life character who would leave a smile on everyone’s face,” a police spokesperson who took part in the event said.

“He was our brother in blue and a big part of the North Yorkshire Police family.

“He had been a police officer in North Yorkshire for 17 years and a dog handler for over 10 years - a job he absolutely loved doing and was gutted about having to step away from due to injury.

“He was also the last person that you would think was dealing with the demons that he was dealing with – to say we were shocked to get that news that day would be an understatement.

“Nothing prepares you for losing a loved one, friend, family member or colleague to suicide. And that’s why it’s so important that we all continue to talk about suicide, end the stigma that surrounds it and encourage conversations around achieving good mental health.”

Saturday’s ‘Tour de Aky’ event travelled from Aky’s beloved Hunslet Warriors and Elland Road in Leeds, to Kirkby Overblow, Fulford Road police station in York, Selby, Castleford and back to Hunslet, stopping by at Aky’s parents’ house in-between – all places that meant something to Aky. weekend.

The distance of 106.6 miles was ridden in honour of Aky’s collar number 1066.

At 20 miles along the route, the group also paused for a moment to remember another colleague, friend, and brother in blue, Sergeant 0020 Michael Tinsley, who died on July 12.

Sgt Michael Tinsley receiving the 2016 Public Choice Award from former Police, Crime and Fire Commissioner Julia Mulligan

“Again, 20 miles was chosen in honour of Mikes’s collar number, with many of the riders wearing black armbands bearing the number 20 on and his name in tribute to him,” the spokesperson said.

Not satisfied with riding the route once, one police officer – PC Dave Young – completed it three times: twice on Friday, before joining the main group on Saturday.

“He completed an incredible 319.8 miles in less than 24 hours riding,” the police spokesperson said.

In the last three years the Tour de Aky has raised nearly £40,000 for worthy causes in Aky’s memory. Profits generated by this year’s event are going to the mental health charity Mind, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Police say its is still not too late to donate to the Tour de Aky – simply visit gofund.me/124371af