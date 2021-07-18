A man has today been charged with manslaughter after 51-year-old David Sugden was found dead at a property in Market Place, Snaith in the early hours of Friday.
Emergency services were called to reports of an assault taking place at the address at 12.30am, but Mr Sugden had suffered fatal injuries.
Rhys Collington, 21, from Snaith, has been charged with manslaughter and is due to appear at Hull Magistrates Court tomorrow.
An 18-year-old woman has been released under police investigation whilst enquiries continue.
Detective Chief Inspector Grant Taylor said: “Our thoughts remain with David’s family and loved ones who continue to be supported by our specialist trained officers at this sad time.
“This is an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to members of the public. Our neighbourhood teams will continue to support and speak to local residents. If you see our officers, please come and speak to them if you have any concerns.
“Also, I want to say thank you to those who have helped with our enquiries throughout our investigation.”
