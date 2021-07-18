POLICE are urging motorists to avoid the B1222 between Sherburn in Elmet and Cawood following what they describe as a 'serious collision'.
Officers are at the scene. "Diversions are in progress and there is likely to be some disruption for sometime," police have tweeted. "Please avoid the area whilst emergency services respond."
We'll bring you more information when we have it.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.