Boris Johnson has been contacted by NHS Test and Trace as a contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 - but will not be self-isolating, Downing Street has said.

Instead, the Prime Minister will be taking part in a daily contact testing pilot which allows him to continue to work from Downing Street.

The announcement follows the disclosure on Saturday that Health Secretary Sajid Javid had been confirmed as testing positive for the virus.

The Prime Minister is reported to have had a lengthy meeting with Mr Javid at No 10 on Friday.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has also been contacted by Test and Trace and will also be taking part in the contact testing pilot.

A No 10 spokesman said: "They will be conducting only essential government business during this period."

There will be relief in Downing Street that Mr Johnson will not be confined to home on so-called "freedom day" tomorrow, when most statutory lockdown restrictions end in England.

However, the disclosure that the Prime Minister and Chancellor have avoided the requirement to quarantine is likely to anger thousands of people being forced to miss work after being 'pinged' by the NHS Covid app.

Businesses have been pressing for the app to be overhauled and made less sensitive amid concerns that staff shortages mean they cannot operate effectively.

In one of the latest incidents, rail operator Northern was today warning passengers to expect disruptions on trains between York and South Yorkshire - because of drivers and conductors being required to self-isolate.

The rail operator is asking customers not to attempt travel on routes between Sheffield and York, Leeds and Sheffield via Dearne, and Doncaster and Leeds.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner today criticised both Johnson and Sunak for not following the rules that they expect everybody else to observe.

She wrote on Twitter: "Sorry for the unparliamentary language but this just takes the p***.

"Not following the rules that they created and which they expect my constituents to follow.

"This Government treats the public with contempt and think they are above the law and that the rules don't apply to them."