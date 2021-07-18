A FOOTPATH and gardens on York's riverside were cordoned off by police earlier today.

The entrances to Tower Gardens and the footpath leading into the city centre alongside the River Ouse from Skeldergate Bridge were all taped off.

Police officers were standing guard at locations such as under the bridge, near Dyls Cafe.

A crime scene investigation van was parked near the entrance to the gardens from Tower Street, near Clifford's Tower.

The cordon had been lifted by 11.30am, with walkers given full access to the gardens again.

The Press is seeking information from North Yorkshire Police about the reasons for the cordon being imposed.