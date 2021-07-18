Firefighters managed to stop a fire in wooden sheds behind a parade of shops in Norton's Commercial Street spreading to the shops themselves last night.
Fire crews from Malton, Pickering and Kirkbymoorside were called out at just after 5.30pm. They were able to put out the fire, then check the shops for smoke damage.
