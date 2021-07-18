POPPING sounds and a 'moving road surface' prompted fears of an underground fire in the tiny fishing village of Robin Hood's Bay.
Firefighters called to the scene at Thorpe Lane just after 5pm last night were quickly able to dampen the fears.
The 'moving road surface' was caused by traffic damage, they said.
And the popping sounds? Shotguns being used in nearby fields...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.