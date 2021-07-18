A youth was found unconscious in the middle of a field at Jockey Lane, Huntington, just after midnight last night.
Paramedics and fire crews were called. They used an extendable ladder to carry the youth back across a ditch.
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
A youth was found unconscious in the middle of a field at Jockey Lane, Huntington, just after midnight last night.
Paramedics and fire crews were called. They used an extendable ladder to carry the youth back across a ditch.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.