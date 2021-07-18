A 15-year-old girl was found unconscious in the middle of a field behind Asda at Jockey Lane, Huntington, late last night.
Paramedics and fire crews were called just after 10.30pm. They used an extendable ladder to carry the girl back across a ditch.
"We then transported her to York Hospital," a spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said.
