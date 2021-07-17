The number of covid cases in York has continued to rise - at the same time as the government announced at every adult in the UK has now been offered a first dose of a vaccine.
The number of cases in York rose by 112 in the seven days up to July 12, to 946.
The figures give the city a Covid infection rate of 449.2/ 100,000 of the population.
The city is purple on the Government's interactive Covid map.
In more positive news ahead of 'Freedom Day' on Monday, however, the government announced today that every adult in the UK has been offered a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
So far, 46,227,101 people have receiving a first dose and 35,732,297 both doses.
People are urged to get their first and second doses as soon as possible to protect themselves and the people around them. "Double vaccinated people will be able to return to doing the things they have missed, such as going on holiday and attending event which require the NHS Covid Pass," a government spokesperson said.
Data from Public Health England (PHE) shows COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective against hospitalisation from the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, the government says.
The analysis shows the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 96% per cent effective and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is 92 per cent effective against hospitalisation after two doses.
Further analysis from PHE and the University of Cambridge also suggests vaccines have so far prevented an estimated 11.8 million infections and almost 37,000 deaths in England alone, the government says.
- Find out how many Covid infections there are in your area of York at coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/interactive-map/cases
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.