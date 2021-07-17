As many as 130 homes in Woodthorpe are still without power this evening because of problems with electrical cables supplying the area.
The power cut was reported at just after 6pm. Northern Powergrid originally said engineers hoped to restore power to the properties by soon after 9pm.
However, engineers are still working, and power is not now expected to be restored before 3am.
You can follow progress at northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts
