A homeowner left food cooking in a grill pan in their York home when they went out - and the pan caught fire.
Firefighters were alerted by a smoke alarm. They arrived at the house, in Churchfield Drive, York, at 1.30pm today. They could smell smoke, and got into the house using a lock snapper.
The grill pan fire was already out, but the fire crew was then able to help the homeowner ventilate the house.
