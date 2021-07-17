A new boutique hotel has opened in York, claiming to offer a mix of ‘Parisian chic, Yorkshire heritage, pop art and period patterns’.
Clementine’s, formerly Marmaduke’s on St Peter’s Grove in Clifton, opened in late June following a £1m makeover.
The 28-room hotel occupies a historic townhouse once owned by a Victorian gentleman, and is just a short walk from the city walls.
“Blending classic art with modern-day mischief, Clementine’s sees cheeky interior touches including vibrant art and a full blossom tree adorning the reception, complete with purple neon lights,” a spokesperson for the hotel said.
The reception area, complete with tree and purple neon lights
Each bedroom has been individually designed in a contemporary style with bold colours and patterns - greys, greens and blues accented with mustards and reds – that the hotel says befits the historic building.
The luxurious breakfast room at Clementine's
The bedrooms include:
- Queen bedroom, complete with mirrored ceilings
- Small Double
- Double
- Double Deluxe
- Four Poster, complete with luxurious fabrics and four poster beds.
- Four Poster with balcony, complete with stunning views of York and a balcony.
- Ski Lodge Suite with Nordic style, garden views and a spa shower.
Clementine’s officially opened on June 21.Bookings can be made at www.clementinestownhouse.co.uk.
The hotel is owned by the HRH Group.
The bar at Clementine's
