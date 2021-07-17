A new boutique hotel has opened in York, claiming to offer a mix of ‘Parisian chic, Yorkshire heritage, pop art and period patterns’.

Clementine’s, formerly Marmaduke’s on St Peter’s Grove in Clifton, opened in late June following a £1m makeover.

The 28-room hotel occupies a historic townhouse once owned by a Victorian gentleman, and is just a short walk from the city walls.

“Blending classic art with modern-day mischief, Clementine’s sees cheeky interior touches including vibrant art and a full blossom tree adorning the reception, complete with purple neon lights,” a spokesperson for the hotel said.

The reception area, complete with tree and purple neon lights

Each bedroom has been individually designed in a contemporary style with bold colours and patterns - greys, greens and blues accented with mustards and reds – that the hotel says befits the historic building.

The luxurious breakfast room at Clementine's

The bedrooms include:

  • Queen bedroom, complete with mirrored ceilings
  • Small Double
  • Double
  • Double Deluxe
  • Four Poster, complete with luxurious fabrics and four poster beds.
  • Four Poster with balcony, complete with stunning views of York and a balcony.
  • Ski Lodge Suite with Nordic style, garden views and a spa shower.

Clementine’s officially opened on June 21.Bookings can be made at www.clementinestownhouse.co.uk.

The hotel is owned by the HRH Group.

The bar at Clementine's