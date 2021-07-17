The floodlights have been removed from Bootham Crescent - marking a further milestone in York City's farewell to the old ground.
Special machinery was brought in to lower the four floodlights on Friday.
They have now been disassembled, and will be stored until they can be sold.
York City spokesman Dan Simmonite said the lights would eventually be sold to another club.
"There are various parties interested," Dan said. "We will keep supporters updated to where parts of our iconic ground end up."
York City's new home, the York Community Stadium, has all-new floodlights.
Going, going, gone... the Bootham Crescent floodlights being pulled down yesterday. Video: York City FC
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.