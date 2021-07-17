Hays Travel are offering coronavirus testing kits holidaymakers can pack in their suitcases in a bid to take the stress out of going abroad this summer.

The travel company, which has branches in York, says video appointments are provided alongside the kits, meaning there's no need to interrupt the enjoyment of a holiday to search for a testing centre.

Hays, the UK's largest independent travel agent, says strict rules currently require anyone entering the UK to have proof of a negative covid-19 test taken within the three days before departure, regardless of whether or not they have been vaccinated.

It says it has teamed up with approved supplier Collinson Group, to provide the government approved tests, that can easily be packed in luggage.

Collinson Group help travellers take the test during the pre-booked video call appointment and the result comes through within an hour along with the appropriate fit to fly certificate by email.

The company says the test kits were launched this week in Hays Travel's high street shops and are already in huge demand as holiday bookings continue to rise. Spain and Greece remain favourites this summer, it says, and "bucket list" destinations like the Maldives, Bali and South Africa are most popular for later this year and 2022.

"This test kit is ideal for anyone who will be travelling from a resort where the UK requires a test before coming home," said Jonathon Woodall, Hays Travel's Chief Operating Officer.

"It takes the stress out of trying to find a testing centre while you're on holiday; there's help on hand via the video call, and Hays Travel customers can have a discount price of £33.60."

Customers need to allow at least four working days before departure to their holiday destination to ensure the test kit arrives in time, and can book directly with Collinson using at www.collinsongroup.com/en/covid-19-testing or via the Hays Travel website, haystravel.co.uk.

From 4am Monday 19 July children under 18 or anyone who has been fully vaccinated will not need to quarantine on arrival in the UK from a green or amber country, with the exception of France.

They will still need to have taken an approved covid-19 test 72 hours before arrival, however.

For full details about the current requirements please see the government's website: Foreign travel advice - GOV.UK