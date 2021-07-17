E-scooters are classed as motor vehicles, police have warned - which means you must have a driving licence and special insurance if you're to ride them legally on public roads.

You could also face a driving ban if you ride one when drunk.

York is the only place in North Yorkshire which has a trial scheme to allow e-scooter users to ride on public roads. But even in York you must have at least a provisional driving licence before you use them, police say.

Traffic Constable Mark Patterson of North Yorkshire Police's roads policing group says there are more and more e-scooters on the roads - not only in York but across North Yorkshire.

But he says many riders are not aware of the law relating to the use of the scooters - or that they can be prosecuted if they fail to follow it.

TC Patterson has shared five facts about the scooters in a bid to encourage riders to use them safely and legally.

1. E-scooters are classed as motor vehicles TC Patterson says. “(They) are a form of powered transporter and are classed as motor vehicles by the Road Traffic Act.

“That means you need a driving licence and insurance to use one on a road or public place.

“Personal users are unlikely to be able to obtain adequate insurance, so are only allowed to use their e-scooter on private land.”

2. If you ride one when you’re drunk, you could be arrested. “If you’re under the influence of drink or drugs you may be arrested. If convicted you could face a driving ban and a large fine,” said TC Patterson.

“We have to deal with you like any other motorist. So that also means if you don’t have insurance you could also get six points and a £300 fine.”

3. York is the only place in North Yorkshire which has a trial scheme to help you ride legally TC Patterson said. “You still need at least a provisional driving licence, must be over the age of 18 and register with the company responsible for the trial.

“You will need to comply with the rules set by the company, who will explain where you can ride legally. They will also ask you to prove you have a valid provisional or full driving license when you book.”

4. Children are not exempt. “The rules still apply to under 18s,” said TC Patterson. “If a child is stopped riding an e-scooter in a public place, we will provide advice to both them and their parents about where they can be legally used.

“If this advice is ignored then they may be subject to prosecution.”

5. Police have the power to seize illegally-ridden e-scooters TC Patterson said. “We’d much rather people stick to the rules. But if they don’t we can seize their e-scooter.

“They’d be liable for a fee of at least £150 to reclaim it and they’d only get it back if they could produce a valid insurance policy.”

You can find out more about the law around e-scooters on the road safety section of the North Yorkshire police website, which contains links to further information about the law and York’s trial scheme.