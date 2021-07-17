Heat warnings have been issued as temperatures in York are expected to reach as high as 30 degrees this afternoon - the highest of the year so far.
Temperatures today will peak at about 4pm - but the mini heatwave is expected to last throughout the weekend, with temperatures reaching 28 degrees tomorrow afternoon, before turning cooler and fresher on Monday.
The hot weather is driven by a blast of warm air coming in from the Azores in the North Atlantic.
Warnings about the extreme heat have been issued by both medical authorities and vets, urging people to keep the vulnerable and animals safe.
Public Health England has advised people to look out for those who may struggle to keep cool and hydrated, such as older people and those who live alone.
Vets Now, meanwhile, has warned that rising temperatures could increase the risk of heat stroke in dogs.
The emergency vet service says it sees a spike in callouts as the weather warms up and has warned that temperatures above 20C put dogs at risk.
Pet charity Blue Cross says that, unlike people, dogs cannot sweat. They rely on panting and losing heat through their paws and nose to keep cool.
The charity has issued the following advice on how to keep your dog cool:
- Make sure your dog has access to clean water at all times, ideally a large bowl filled to the brim
- On hot days, walk your dog during the cooler parts of the day, in the early morning and late evening
- Watch your pet for signs of over-heating, including heavy panting and loss of energy. If you recognise these signs when on a walk, stop, find a shady spot and give your dog water.
- Never leave your dog (or any pet) alone in a car, even with the windows open
