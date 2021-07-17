A car ended up on its roof after overturning following an accident at Rillington near Malton in the early hours of the morning. No other vehicles were involved.
Firefighters attended the scene at just after midnight, but report that no-one was trapped inside the car. They isolated the car's ignition to prevent the risk of it bursting into flames.
