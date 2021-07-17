THE soaring number of Covid cases in the York area is still not causing a major surge in hospitalisations.

Latest data from York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust showed yesterday that it was currently treating 20 confirmed and suspected Covid inpatients across York and Scarborough hospitals, with one in intensive care.

That's down on figures of 24 and 23 inpatients earlier in the week, and fewer than a tenth of the peak of 242 patients reached in January during the winter wave of coronavirus.

Nationwide, it is a different picture, with Prof Chris Whitty, England's chief medical officer, warning that Covid hospitalisations were doubling every three weeks and could hit "scary numbers" in future.