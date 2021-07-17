COVID cases have been confirmed in 39 schools across the York area.
City of York Council's latest Covid data tracker report says that in the seven days up to last Monday, 158 children of primary or secondary school age tested positive at 39 different schools.
One of the schools is Fulford, which has had to shut until the end of term after more than 500 pupils and many staff had to self isolate earlier this week.
The report said the University of York had reported 110 individuals were self-isolating because they had had a positive Covid-19 test, while York St John University had reported two individuals within its community were self-isolating.
