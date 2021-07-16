A MURDER investigation has been launched after police were called to a disturbance in an East Yorkshire town early today.
Humberside Police said that officers attended a property in Market Place, Snaith, near Selby, where a 51-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
It said a 21-year-old man and 18 year-old woman had been arrested on suspicion of murder and were in custody.
The force said a scene guard remained in place whilst officers continued to conduct their inquiries and people living in the area would see an increased number of officers over the coming days, carrying out further enquiries and providing reassurance to local residents.
It stressed that this was an isolated incident and there was no wider risk to members of the public.
Anyone with any information, who has not yet spoken to the force, should call its non-emergency number 101 quoting log 10 of 16 July.
