THERE'S no doubt that Britain's highstreet has undergone major changes in the past two decades and York is no exception.
Let's go back in time and see how it has changed visually. You can use the slider tool to compare differences.
Davygate
Davygate is home to the iconic Bettys Café Tea Rooms and a popular busking spot.
It 2008, 4 Davygate was home to a Halifax while Sports Direct closed in December 2019.
Parliament Street
Parliament Street's most recent highstreet victim was the Disney Store with only the Oxford Street store in London saved from closure.
Newgate Market entrance, pictured below.
People might also remember the fountain which vanished in 2018 due to being beyond repair.
Coppergate Walk
Coppergate Walk, the home of Coppergate Shopping Centre, has seen many shops come and go over the years.
What now holds the Pavers store was once a jewellery store Pia, which closed in 2017.
Further down Coppergate Walk, the Yankee Candle store used to be a Trade Secret -but favourites like the Fenwick department store and Patisserie Valerie remain.
Coney Street
In the past two decades, Cancer Research has replaced T-Mobile while Clinton's used to be lingerie store La Senza.
Clinton Cards became a Holland & Barratt.
Archive photo below taken in 1999 of Coney Street, midday on December 27 as shoppers rush for the sale bargains.
Archive photo below taken in 2005 on a Bank Holiday Monday.
The Shambles
This historic street has seen generations young and old walk through it over 900 years.
While we can't do back to the 14th Century, let's see what has happened since the 2000s.
The Harry Potter themed World of Wizardry store replaced the family-owned Art Shop in 2017.
Earl Grey Tearooms has remained a coffee staple on the Shambles while Signatures of York remains a special place for wordsmiths.
Archive photo below taken in 2003.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.