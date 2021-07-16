UPDATED 6.50PM: The road has been cleared and traffic has now returned to normal.
THERE are reports coming in of a crash on a main road in to York.
The A19 in Main Street, Fulford is currently partially blocked due to an accident near the Saddle Inn.
There are reports of slow traffic in the area and drivers are being warned to expect delays or to avoid the area altogether if at all possible.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.