ROWNTREE Park has celebrated its 100th birthday as it looks forward to a future of exciting projects.

Abigail Gaines, charity manager for Friends of Rowntree Park, said the park's anniversary was a chance to remember its beginnings as a memorial park and place to escape.

The park, found on the banks of the River Ouse, was created by Fred Rowntree and W.J. Swain between 1919 and 1921. The Rowntree family, who owned York's chocolate manufacturers Rowntree & Co, dedicated the park to the people of York and the memory of 200 workers of the factory who had died or suffered during the Great War.

Over the years, volunteers have not only tended to its roses and beautiful gardens but created a space for activities, fundraising, community projects and wellbeing.

As it looks to the future, Abigail is appealing for York residents to join the group and help transform the old park keepers lodge into a community space.

Abigail said: "It is incredibly important to us to mark Rowntree Park's centenary, the Friends of Rowntree Park have been hosting projects, events, gardening projects and more throughout the year to celebrate the 100th birthday.

"The park was gifted to the people of York by the Rowntree family as a place for people to escape from the stresses of life. It has been very much this for many generations of people and the park has meant different things to so many different people through the years.

"Rowntree Park is not just a wonderful physical space, but it is the heart of the community. A range of recreational facilities, benches to sit and read amongst the roses, wildlife to observe, a place to volunteer and meet new people.

"The Friends of Rowntree Park are volunteers who help maintain and improve the park. Over the last few years what we do has increased - we garden, run education and community events and projects, we run volunteer sessions, raise money for features and have achieved grants to help our work in supporting projects and activities to improve mental health and wellbeing and help reduce social isolation. In addition, our work is focused on increasing biodiversity and creating pollinator areas and wildlife areas.

"We believe that parks should be a place for all, and we work hard to make this a welcoming space. One of the most exciting projects we have is that we aim to create a community space in the old park keepers lodge. We are currently seeking people to join our team to make this a reality.

"We need people to help make our business plans happen and help with the funding needed. The council have agreed, so let's make this happen! Creating this community space would be the perfect legacy for future generations."

Birthday celebrations

Throughout the year, the Friends of Rowntree Park have been creating special ways to mark the centenary and the latest project is ‘Art in the Park’.

Local artists - from professionals to graphic designers to enthusiasts - created work based on Rowntree Park influenced by a decade or style of art from the last 100 years.

The chosen pieces were displayed in the park in time for the birthday, influenced by Hockney, Warhol, 60s Psychedelia, and 1990s film posters.

Abigail said: “It is so wonderful to see how the park is viewed through other people's eyes. The pieces are a fantastic birthday tribute to a park that means so many different things to different people."

Some of the pieces come from members of Blueberry Academy, which supports young people and adults with learning differences/needs

Meanwhile ‘Words from a Bench’ launched in April, encouraging locals to submit their stories and poems based around nature, the park or theme of escape.

The project was set up in lockdown to help people channel their thoughts and feelings at a difficult time.

Around Rowntree Park are signs on benches that display a QR code which you can scan with your phone.

20 more poems and stories are about to be displayed in the park from July to September.

The project was run by Abigail Gaines on behalf of the Friends of Rowntree Park, with help from editors Karen Hill Green, Gayle Johnson and Nicky Kippax.