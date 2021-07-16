FORTY members of staff at a York school are absent from work because of a continuing Covid outbreak, its head has revealed.
Steve Lewis, head of Fulford School, said in an email to parents that the numbers of staff having to go absent was still increasing.
The school is closed until the end of term next week after more than 500 pupils had to self isolate earlier this week, with most lessons being delivered online.
Mr Lewis told parents he would never tire of letting them know just how 'fantastic' their children had been over the past year.
"You should be very proud of all they have done this year," he said.
He added that next year, attendance would be more important than ever, and parents should not book family holidays during term time.
He understood the pressure placed on families through the pandemic and the limitations of foreign travel this summer but unless there was a 'truly exceptional circumstance,' he would not authorise term time holiday absence.
