POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information about a collision which occurred in Snainton, Scarborough.
The incident happened at the junction of the A170 and B1258 at 1350hrs on Thursday (July 15) and involved a black Kawasaki motorcycle and bronze coloured Kia hatchback.
The rider of the motorcycle has sustained a fractured hip socket, wrist and rib as a result of taking evasive action.
North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicles prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.
In particular, police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, particularly any motorists who may have dashcam footage of the collision.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC263 Rob Wilcockson. You can also email rob.wilcockson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12210160638.
