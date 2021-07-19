YORK and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed that there will be no immediate changes to the current arrangements in its hospitals from today.
This means all staff, patients and visitors must continue to follow guidelines, including wearing a face covering and complying with social distancing and hand hygiene guidance as before.
Heather McNair, chief nurse at the trust, said: "We have some very poorly people with us and we want to do all we can to prevent Covid spreading in our hospitals.
"Continuing to wear a mask is a simple but effective way to help us do that.
“While a large number of our population are now vaccinated with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, people can still contract the virus without feeling any ill effects and pass it on to others.
"It’s therefore really important to keep following the guidelines when attending or visiting our hospitals in order to protect those who remain vulnerable to Covid."
The trust said it will continue to review this decision and will respond to any future changes in national Government guidance or community transmission rates as necessary.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.