PLANS to build a ‘floating house’ in York - which neighbours have been fighting for four years - have been given the green light.

It is the third planning application developer Michael Hammill has submitted to City of York Council seeking permission to build a one-bedroom home in an access lane in Howard Street, off Fulford Road.

It will see a two-storey property built in the gap across the lane at upper floor level - meaning cars will be able to drive underneath and the building will not be attached to the neighbouring homes on either side.

An archway beneath would allow continued access to land at the rear, where a block of six flats is being built and two Victorian coach houses are being turned into new homes.

Fishergate councillor Dave Taylor has dubbed the scheme a “floating house” and Cllr John Galvin said it is a “bizarre” scheme.

Resident Nick Pears told the planning committee that none of the neighbours support the plans and that they have concerns about infill, the impact on traffic in the narrow street and other people’s homes being overlooked by the new property.

He said: “This proposal generates a trivial increase in housing stock, yet it damages an important York heritage street.” The committee was told that the property will be a freestanding building.

Mr Hammill said: “This may be one small dwelling, but surely every single home is important. We have followed every recommendation, spent a fortune on fees and reports for a one bedroom starter home.”

He said wrangles over the planning application had made the scheme “virtually unviable”.

Cllr Jonny Crawshaw said: “I’d be horrified if this was being built next to me. If we can’t protect those residents - we might as well go home as a planning committee.”

Cllr Bob Webb said he believed the plans would be unfair on neighbours and Cllr Denise Craghill said she feared the whole street would become a building site while the work is carried out and that construction would “inflict a nightmare” on residents.

But the committee highlighted a report by the planning inspector on a previous planning application for the site, which suggested the developer would win an approval if he appealed the decision - costing the council more money.

Cllr Keith Orrell said unfortunately the panel did not have strong enough reasons to reject the application. It was approved by a majority vote.