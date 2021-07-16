YORK Maze has unveiled its latest design for its reopening on Saturday (July 17) - after almost two years of closure due to the pandemic.

Giant Mr Men and Little Miss characters have been carved into the maize at the Elvington attraction to mark the 50th anniversary of the cartoons, created by West Yorkshire born Roger Hargreaves in 1971.

York farmer and maze owner, Tom Pearcy, carved what he believes to be the world's biggest Mr Men characters, covering an area the size of eight Wembley football pitches.

He said: "I grew up with the Mr Men characters and loved watching the original TV series as a kid and rediscovered it when my children were young. Its multigenerational - everybody loves Mr Men don't they?"

He has included the six characters: Mr Tickle, the first character created of the Mr Men brand, Little Miss Sunshine, Mr Tall, Mr Bump, and the latest 50th anniversary character, Little Miss Brave.

Tom designed and cut the characters himself, taking a month to design the maze. He has cut more than five kilometres of pathways in his 15-acre field of over one million maize plants, which form an image of the characters.

He said: "I'm delighted with how the design has turned out and the maize plants are nice and tall - some are seven feet!

"We were not able to open last year at all due to Covid so we're really looking forward to welcoming visitors back for the first time in nearly two years."

The full design is best viewed from above, as shown by these aerial images taken from a helicopter flight.

Previous designs include Star Wars to commemorate its 40th anniversary, Doctor Who for the shows 50th anniversary, and Harry Potter.

