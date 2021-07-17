A COMMUNITY sports facility in York has been nominated for an award measuring success during the Covid-19 pandemic.

York Sport, which is based at the University of York Campus West, is one of the finalists for ukactive Awards in the new ‘Business Continuity and Success during Covid-19’ category.

In a wide-ranging shortlist reflecting the scale and impact of the physical activity sector and partners, both before and during the Covid-19 pandemic, the awards recognise fitness and leisure operators of all sizes, prominent suppliers, leading universities, as well as charities.

As part of the nomination process, York Sport had to provide details of how it had adjusted to the global pandemic to continue to deliver their work and deliver new products and initiatives in order to keep the nation active and supported.

This included developing innovative ways to engage with customers, maintaining a sense of community and ultimately helping to keep the nation active – no matter the challenges they were faced with.

Other nominees include King’s College London and The Swimming Teachers’ Association.

Keith Morris, Head of Sport at York Sport, said: “We are justifiably proud of our ukactive Award nomination which reflects the hard work and commitment of the team to support, engage and to maintain a level of normality in the most abnormal of times. We have remained committed to inspiring our community to keep fit and stay active, even during a global pandemic.

“To be shortlisted is an amazing achievement in itself and I’m so proud of our team who have worked so hard during the last 16 months and we are honoured that they have all been recognised for the great work they do.

“From the very start of the pandemic, our focus has always been to look after our people, be that staff or customers. When facilities have been shut, we found new digital ways to keep in touch with the community and help them stay active. Now we have the facilities back open and running, we are continuing to ensure people feel safe and supported by adapting our business to the new environment.”

Huw Edwards, CEO of ukactive, said: “We are incredibly proud of our members and their teams for the strength, dedication, creativity and resilience shown in this most challenging year, and the incredible entries we have received for the ukactive Awards are testament to that.

“It is heartening to hear so many stories of excellence from across the breadth of our sector, and to see these examples of the essential role played by our members in improving the health and wellbeing of our communities.”

The full list of finalists has been revealed on the ukactive Awards website and the winners will be announced via a digital awards ceremony on Thursday, August 12.