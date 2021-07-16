A NORTH Yorkshire author has teamed up with a reading platform to offer young children the opportunity to read stories for free over the summer holiday.
Award winning and DfE approved reading platform, Fonetti, and award winning and Honorary Member of NSPCC Council author, Christina Gabbitas have joined forces for the scheme.
During the school holiday, eight of Christina’s stories, including four of the Felicity Fly series, Mohna Lott, Save Us, A Train Journey Through Time and Believe in the Magic, will be available to read with no charge, by downloading the free Fonetti App.
The author said: "Children and families have struggled throughout the pandemic both socially, emotionally and financially.
"I wanted to help by giving free access to several of my books, knowing that some families are unable to afford to buy physical books."
Fonetti, already used extensively in schools and at home, and Christina have come together in order to help support children and encourage them to experience the joy of reading for pleasure at home.
Kim Antoniou, founder and CEO of Fonetti, said: “We are passionate about children’s literacy and anything that can encourage children to hone their reading ability further, has to be a good thing.
"By joining with Christina in this initiative, we hope that more children will connect with the wonders of storytelling."
