A YORK-BASED train firm has launched a new poster competition - to capture visions of eco-friendly travel through fun artwork.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) is encouraging young people to get involved with the new competition - which focuses on the importance of sustainable travel.

Ahead of COP26 in November, LNER, which serves 53 stations across the East Coast Main Line, is encouraging children aged seven to 17 years of age to think about what sustainable travel and the environment means to them.

Warrick Dent, director of safety and operations at LNER, said: “Rail is one of the most environmentally friendly ways of travelling to COP26, and we know climate change and sustainability will undoubtedly be at the forefront of the minds of everyone taking part.

“This new poster competition seeks to exercise the creative minds of children and young people across the country and populate our stations with colourful and engaging imagery to provide a different view of the green credentials of rail and the importance of taking action against climate change.”

The poster competition has two age categories and criteria: ages seven to 11 for posters - with a theme of ‘the eco-friendly train' and ages 12 to 17 - with a focus on ‘connecting low carbon rail with your environment or community and public transport’.

The winning entries – two from each age group - will receive a printed version of their unique design, a photograph opportunity alongside an Azuma, £50 prize money, a family pass to use on LNER services and a LNER goodie bag containing limited edition LNER merchandise. Five runners up in each category will also receive a goodie bag.

The competition is open to residents of the UK, the deadline for entries is September 15.

Visit the LNER website to enter.