POPULAR Channel 4 dating show, Naked Attraction, is on the hunt for participants to take part in the new series.

For those who don’t know, this isn’t your regular dating show as a single man or woman must select their date from a selection of six naked people.

The participants stand naked in cubicles; a sliding screen slowly goes up and reveals the naked bodies from toe to head.

The fully clothed person must judge them based on their nude bodies- before getting their kit of themselves!

Participants are gradually whittled down until one lucky person is selected to go on (a fully clothed) date.

Presenter of the show, Anna Richardson, will be there to offer some advice to the contestants.

If you are brave enough to bare it all, you can apply to be on the show over on the Studio Lambert website.

The casting page reads: “Are you looking for love? Do you fancy testing the power of Naked Attraction?

“To register your interest in a potential new series please apply here.”

All you need to do is fill in a form with basic information and you will be contacted by a member of the team if your application is being taken further.

Applicants must be 18 or over and you can apply for the show online.

If you want to know what you’re getting into with the Lambert Studio show, you can catch up on previous episodes over on All 4.