TEMPERATURES are set to soar as high as 29C in York tomorrow, with wall to wall sunshine - and the fine weather looks set to continue for most of next week.
BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup says today should see a maximum of 26C in York but the mini-heatwave will peak at 29C - or 84F - tomorrow, with long sunny periods and just a gentle breeze.
Sunday will see temperatures return to 26C, with more long sunny periods.
Monday will be cloudier and a little cooler, with a maximum of 22C and a possibility of showers, but more sunshine is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, and a little more on Thursday and Friday, before the fine weather breaks down next weekend, when thundery showers are forecast.
