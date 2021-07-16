PATIENTS will still need to wear masks if they visit their GP surgery in North Yorkshire.

York and the rest of the county's practices will ask staff and patients to follow strict Covid-secure rules when restrictions are eased on July 19.

Hospital trusts in York and North Yorkshire have also confirmed their Covid-secure arrangements will remain the same.

From social distancing to hand hygiene, the rules will not change when the clock turns midnight on Sunday.

Practices will offer a blended mix of face-to-face, telephone and virtual appointments - with face-to-face appointments prioritised for those who need to be seen in person.

Dr Nigel Wells, NHS Vale of York CCG Clinical Chair, said: "Lockdown restrictions may be being lifted, but the pandemic is not over.

“Infection control and staff and patient safety are paramount, especially at a time when coronavirus infections are increasing so quickly in the local area.”

While Dr Bruce Willoughby, NHS North Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group Governing Body Member, said: "GP practices have been seeing patients face-to-face in a COVID-safe way throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

"By their very nature, these are people who are poorly, or have a long-term medical condition which may make them more vulnerable to COVID.

"With the rate of coronavirus infections increasingly rapidly across North Yorkshire and York, we hope we can offer a level of reassurance to our patients that when we need to see them in person, we won't be exposing them to unnecessary risk."

Dr Sally Tyrer, Chair of the North Yorkshire and York branch of YorLMC, said GP services are "under extraordinary pressure" as cases continue to rise across the country.

Dr Tyrer said: "Demand for appointments is exceptionally high and at the same we are beginning to see more staff absences because they are unwell or have been asked to isolate because they're deemed to have had contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID.

"The measures in place to keep patients safe will also help protect staff and ensure we can continue to care for people when they need us."

So what are patients visiting their GP surgery being asked?