POLICE have issued CCTV of a woman they would like to speak to following an assault on an elderly woman in York city centre.
The incident happened on Market Street at 3.40pm on Monday June 7 - and involved a woman in hers 70s suffering a cut to the head. She was taken to hospital by ambulance as a precaution.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the woman in the image as they believe she will have information that could help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Mallett or email 000998@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12210134263 when passing on information.
