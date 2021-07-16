MORE pop-up Covid vaccination clinics are being held in York today and tomorrow in a bid to get as many people jabbed as possible before restrictions are lifted on Monday.
One will take place in Foss Sports Hall, York St John's University, in Lord Mayors Walk, from 11am until 4pm.
Another will be tomorrow at Jorvik Gillygate Practice on Stonebow, between 8.30am and 12.30pm.
And all weekend, from 8am until 8pm, the mass vaccination centre at Askham Bar will be open, offering all three vaccines for first and second dose vaccinations.
