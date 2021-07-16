A MUCH-LOVED community theatre played host to a special commemorative afternoon tea.

The Joseph Rowntree Theatre held the event last Wednesday (July 7), as the date coincided with World Chocolate Day, and Seebohm Rowntree's birthday, the theatre's founder. The event itself was a fundraiser for their Raise the Roof appeal.

The tea party guests secured their place by making a significant donation to the appeal, although a lucky mother and daughter pair secured their place by winning a competition.

Dan Shrimpton, chairman of trustees of the theatre said: “We wanted to offer something really special to those who contributed so generously to our fundraising appeal. Everyone loves a good afternoon tea, especially when there’s chocolate involved.”

Buy a Tile is the latest appeal of the Raise the Roof campaign. It is asking for donors to buy a tile for any amount they choose to support the theatre.

Mrs Pat Jennings, 87, attended the tea party as a ‘plus one’ of a regular donor. She reminisced about her past performances on the stage, which inspired her to buy a tile to help ensure that the theatre is still around for future generations of performers.

She said: “I’ve performed here so many times over the years and more recently I’ve come to watch friends and family in shows. I absolutely love this place and it’s vital we save it for the youngsters of today.”

More information about the Raise the Roof campaign can be found on the fundraising webpage at https://www.josephrowntreetheatre.co.uk/buy-a-tile/